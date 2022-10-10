Popular Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has brightened the social media timeline of his fans and followers with pictures of his children

The pictures were from a get-together he had with his children to celebrate the birthday of his 12-year-old daughter

The adorable photos sparked reactions from fans and followers of the Kumawood actor, who admired his beautiful and large family

Kwaku Manu is a blessed man and did not miss the opportunity to show off his blessings. The popular Kumawood actor and comedian delighted fans with photos of his four children during an outing.

He shared photos of his beautiful family on his Instagram account days after his first daughter, Vida Osei Manu, turned 12. The pictures looked like Kwaku Manu had taken his children to a fancy hotel to celebrate his oldest daughter's birthday.

Kwaku Manu and his children Photo Source: @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

The birthday girl was dressed in an elegant purple dress as her younger siblings rocked cool t-shirts and jeans with sneakers.

Kwaku Manu shared three photos. The first saw him pose with Vida, who had her right hand on her waist and her father put his hand across her shoulder. The two wore bright smiles.

The next photos from the photo dump were of Kwaku Manu with his four children standing in a straight line with him.

Fans React To Photos of Kwaku Manu's Children

Fans spammed Kwaku Manu's comments section with fire, heart and heart-eye emojis as they admired the Kumawood actor's family.

steven_appiah_78

Nice Fam 4 life

kendellarbi

Beautiful Fam ❤️

benkorri03

Family this is your blessing

abyna_odi

Dada wo nso k) da

kingarkoessel

Biggest n graced family

kinglovelydarootikal

Father of the year

tinababy_gh

Happy princess

