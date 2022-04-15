Actress Nadia Buari has released new images showing off her natural beauty without makeup on Friday, April 15

The A-list movie personality gave fans a glimpse of her looks without any beauty-enhancing product or accessory

Fans and followers of the award-winning actress loved her looks as many headed to her Instagram post to gush over her natural looks

A-list Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has delivered new Instagram photos showing her natural beauty without makeup or any beauty-enhancing accessory.

Notwithstanding her simple appearance, the actress has dazzled fans with the new photos.

Nadia Buari sported a long dress and long weaves for the shots uploaded on her account on Friday, April 15. She uploaded four impressive images.

Inspiring her fans

The actress captioned the stunning photos, saying:

''The strongest people are not those who show strength in front of us, but those who win battles we know nothing about.''

Fans and followers of the award-winning actress loved her looks as many headed to her Instagram post to gush over her natural looks.

Nadia Buari's post had garnered fewer comments at the time of writing this report.

YEN.com.gh compiled the reactions below:

Those_ghanaian_ladies observed:

''Always pretty.''

Leeemah_boland commented:

''Beautiful .''

