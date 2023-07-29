Kofi Kinaata, in a tweet, congratulated his former record label boss Samini after the legendary musician graduated from GIMPA

Samini bagged a project management degree from the highly revered institution after studying for four years there

Many social media users were also happy about Samini's great achievement and congratulated him as well

Renowned Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata a heartwarming Twitter message extended his congratulations to his former record label boss, Samini. The musician, on July 28 2023, graduated from the prestigious Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), where he diligently pursued a four-year course in project management.

Kofi Kinaata (Left) Samini (Right) Photo Source: Kofi Kinaata, Samini Dagati

Source: Twitter

The tweet from Kofi Kinaata expressed his joy and admiration for Samini's remarkable achievement. Aside from Kinaata, many folks praised Samini's dedication and hard work in pursuing higher education while continuing to be a prominent figure in the music industry. The congratulatory message from one accomplished artist to another warmed the hearts of many fans and followers.

The news of Samini's academic success spread like wildfire across various social media, especially Twitter. A flurry of well-wishes and congratulatory messages poured in from fans, friends, and colleagues, all eager to celebrate the legendary musician's remarkable accomplishment. Many were inspired by Samini's determination to balance his music career and academic pursuits.

Ghanaians congratulate Samini

mikemonnor said:

Congrats Evergreen Samini

Rm_MidasTouch wrote:

Ragga dada, Natty Dread, Clean Rasta, Natty Fashionista, fresh to the core!

margin_ofsafety reacted:

Akyesaa, congratulations . I can only buy you a masters degree forms from UPSA as a gift. If ya mind day is a deal

KontaSEO commented:

Yes good education can be gotten at any stage in life, if you know what you want from life. Thanks for inspiring us all.

