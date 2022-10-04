Nana Ama McBrown Pays Tribute to Ekow Blankson; Shares Sad Video Of Actor at the Hospital Before Demise
- Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown shared a video of the late Ekow Blankson at the hospital the night before his death
- The ace Ghanaian actor passed away on Monday, 3 October 2022, at a hospital in Tema after a short illness
- His death came as a shock to many Ghanaians, including actors and actresses who had closely worked with him
Tributes have poured in for celebrated Ghanaian actor Ekow Blankson following the news of his demise on Monday, 3 October 2022. His fans, netizens and celebrities such as John Dumelo, Roselyn Ngissah and Selassie Ibrahim all mourned the actor and businessman on social media.
Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown jumped on her colleagues to pay tribute to her respected colleague. She shared a video of the Borga actor at the hospital the night before his death. In the video, he could be heard saying;
Take a video to show her that I'm in the hospital.
He was interacting with a nurse who laughed as he recorded his video. He then asked the nurse,
Am I not in the hospital?
To which she replied in the affirmative while laughing.
Filled with pain and shock, a sad Nana Ama McBrown captioned her video;
ohhhhhh this Life We are living. why is it like this
ohh Ekow B. so sorry my brother
God favor us. let us live long
our children are young. please please please God
I M so Sad broken
Heartbroken Fans React To Ekow Blankson's Video
gifty.debrah
This is soo sad and unfortunate. Rest well legend
glassediv
U can see from his face that he's not well, may his soul rest on
dglamfashion_gh
Heartbreaking, it is well. May his soul Rest In Peace
n_safoa
Eeiii what is happening.. Oh God why?
More Details of Ekow Blankson's Death Emerge
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that ace Ghanaian actor Ekow Blankson passed on in the presence of his wife and close relatives. The Borga and Checkmate actor died after a short illness on Monday, 3 October 2022.
The 50-year-old is survived by his wife, Mrs Justina Naadu Blankson and children whose identities are unknown to the public.
