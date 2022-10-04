Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown shared a video of the late Ekow Blankson at the hospital the night before his death

The ace Ghanaian actor passed away on Monday, 3 October 2022, at a hospital in Tema after a short illness

His death came as a shock to many Ghanaians, including actors and actresses who had closely worked with him

Tributes have poured in for celebrated Ghanaian actor Ekow Blankson following the news of his demise on Monday, 3 October 2022. His fans, netizens and celebrities such as John Dumelo, Roselyn Ngissah and Selassie Ibrahim all mourned the actor and businessman on social media.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown jumped on her colleagues to pay tribute to her respected colleague. She shared a video of the Borga actor at the hospital the night before his death. In the video, he could be heard saying;

Take a video to show her that I'm in the hospital.

He was interacting with a nurse who laughed as he recorded his video. He then asked the nurse,

Am I not in the hospital?

To which she replied in the affirmative while laughing.

Filled with pain and shock, a sad Nana Ama McBrown captioned her video;

ohhhhhh this Life We are living. why is it like this

ohh Ekow B. so sorry my brother

God favor us. let us live long

our children are young. please please please God

I M so Sad broken

Heartbroken Fans React To Ekow Blankson's Video

gifty.debrah

This is soo sad and unfortunate. Rest well legend

glassediv

U can see from his face that he's not well, may his soul rest on

dglamfashion_gh

Heartbreaking, it is well. May his soul Rest In Peace

n_safoa

Eeiii what is happening.. Oh God why?

More Details of Ekow Blankson's Death Emerge

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that ace Ghanaian actor Ekow Blankson passed on in the presence of his wife and close relatives. The Borga and Checkmate actor died after a short illness on Monday, 3 October 2022.

The 50-year-old is survived by his wife, Mrs Justina Naadu Blankson and children whose identities are unknown to the public.

