Celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV host Vicky Zugah celebrated her birthday on October 11, 20222, and she did so with stunning photos

In the photos, she flaunted her beautiful and glowing melanin skin as she posed for the camera in style

Caroline Sampson, Juliet Ibrahim, and many other Ghanaian celebrities and fans have showered her with lovely wishes

Ghanaian actress and media personality Vicky Zugah turned a year older on October 11, 2022, and she celebrated her special day with captivating photos flaunting her glowing light skin.

Vicky Zugah. Photo Source: @vickyzugah

Source: Instagram

In the photos she dropped on her official Instgram, @vickyzugah, she was wrapped in a cloth which covered only her cleavage and her bottom part.

One could tell it was a revealing photoshoot as two ends of the fabric were held on either side to create an artistic look.

Her makeup was flawless as it was done to perfection. Her frontal lace wig was held in a ponytail, with the tail end having soft curls that hung behind her over her waistline.

She beamed with smiles as she posed for the cameras to capture the memorable moment.

Many celebrate Vicky Zugah as she turned a year older

julietibrahim:

Happy birthday hun

victorialebenee:

Happy birthday gorgeous

caroline4real:

Happy birthday, girl❤️

mc_benedictus:

October definitely got the best breed … happy Birthday my love . to more wins, ma’am

dumanyojustine:

Happy birthday to beautiful ayigbe toffee without make-up. With make-up traffic more blessings

beautyproductsbyeve:

More grace, my superstar. God moulded you with the finest particles. Ride on, the sky is your limit. HAPPY BIRTHDAY

