Multiple award-winning actress Jackie Appiah has taken her fervent followers and friends through the incredible time spent in Mexico

In the video, Jackie Appiah showed the tasty meals she enjoyed as she displayed them in a video, as well as how they were prepared

Clemento Suarez, Nana Ama McBrown, Uche Ogbodo, and many other people have admired the way Jackie enjoys her vacation outside the country

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shared a memorable video that captures snippets of her entire trip to Mexico, and this has gotten many people admiring her.

Jackie Appiah. Photo Source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

In the video, she was seen having the time of her life as she was treated to varieties of Mexican meals which she enjoyed looking at how excited she was munching on the food.

She then showed the beautiful scenery of the villa in which she was lodging with her executive assistant, Fauzia Yakubu.

She also showed views of her relaxing on the netted hammock that hung in the middle of the resort's restaurant area.

The video has caught the attention of many of her celebrity friends, such as; fellow actress Nana Ama McBrown, comedian Clemento Suarez, Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo, and many of her ardent followers.

Many admire Jackie Appiah as she enjoyed trip to Mexico

clementosuarez:

When you come I will take you to @legon_gardens

iamamamcbrown:

Chill beautiful #Brimm

clarionchukwurah:

Sweet... traveling the world....loved Gualadajara, Monterey, Victoria and Mexico City....did 12 States... fabulous Hotels, Restaurants and roadside tidbits too... Enjoy, Sweetheart

feliciamensah672:

In this world people are born to be chilling only very nice keep it up to enjoy

omoiyalekhue:

❤️❤️❤️ Honourable minister of tourism and enjoyment

his_boss_babe:

Soft life indeed looks good on ya❤️❤️

nibanakana:

This is call life. Chai!

leeshay_official:

Please greet Mari Cruz and Octavio for us wai

