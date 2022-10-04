Love is a beautiful thing, and it is a sight to behold when Ghanaian celebrities from their perfect match with individuals in the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While some Ghanaian celebrities tried dating and eventually tying the knot, it did not end up on a happily-ever-after note. However, for others, the love story is an everlasting one that many love to see on their screens on social media.

Some celebrity marriages that ended on the rocks are; Juliet Ibrahim and Safo Kantanka Jnr., Afriyie Acquah and Amanda Owusu Acquah, Amandzeba Nat Brew and Akosua Agyapong, Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite, to mention a few.

YEN.com.gh, with this piece, tells the love story of some of the most beautiful Ghanaian celebrity couples.

Ghanaian Celebrity Couples. Photo Source: @fellamakafui @anthony_baffoe5 @prayetietia

Source: Instagram

1. Selly Galley & Praye TieTia

Actress and TV star Selly Galley and Hiplife artist Praye Tietia are truly lovebirds as they are not shy to flaunt it anytime they are caught in the public eye.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

They had both a traditional and white wedding ceremony which was held on the birthday of Selly Galley on September 25, 2015. They shook the internet with photos and videos of their plush wedding ceremony.

Selly Galley and Praye TiaTia. Photo Source: @sellygalley

Source: UGC

According to sources, their love story began when Selly Galey returned from the most-watched television reality show of all time, Big Brother Africa, in 2013. She was a housemate who represented Ghana at the 2013 edition.

Prior to that time, Selly had been a video vixen who featured in some music videos of Praye, a music group of which her husband was a part.

2. Fella Makafui & Medikal

Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal are such an inseparable couple. They are a fun couple to watch as they are not shy to flaunt their love life on social media.

It is not certain how they met, however, according to sources, Fella Makafui came into the picture when Medikal was in a serious relationship with versatile singer and rapper Sister Derby, aka Deborah Vanessa. (which sources)

However, Sister Derby and Medikal's relationship hit rock bottom after some cheating accusations came into the picture.

Fella Makafui, Medikal and daughter Island Frimpong. Photo Source: @fellamakafui @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

According to Sister Derby, Medikal was in an amorous relationship with Fella Makafui behind her back, and this resulted in a breakup and a musical feud.

Sister Derby dropped a song titled Kakalika Love to mock Fella Makafui for snatching her man from her. Medikal, on the other hand, released a diss song for Sister Derby and Lydia Forson, who was rallying her undying support for her friend when some cheating allegations were being made against Medikal.

Below is Lydia Forson's reaction to Medikal's cheating scandal.

MediFella, as their adorable fans call them, tied the knot in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony in March 2020.

The celebrity couple welcomed their daughter, Island Frimpong, on August 30, 2020. However, the news broke after Fella Makafui celebrated her daughter's one month by sharing adorable photos and a sweet caption on her social media page.

3. Beverly Afaglo & Praye Honeho

Per several reports, actress Beverly Afaglo and her husband Eugene Kwadwo Baah, aka Praye Honeho, who doubles as a musician with the Hiplife music group Praye, kept their amorous relationship out of the public eye.

However, their amorous relationship was confirmed after photos and videos of their colourful traditional marriage surfaced on the internet.

Beverly Afaglo and Praye Honeho. Photo Source: @beverly_afaglo

Their union has produced two adorable daughters, Voilyn Nana Ama Ayabea Baah, who is the eldest daughter, and Kora Baah is the second born.

Voilyn was born in 2012, while Kora was brought into the world in 2016. From photos, one could tell how much they resemble their mother.

4. Kalsoume Sinare & Anthony Baffoe

Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinari and her footballer star husband Anthony Baffoe have been married for 27 years.

The two lovebirds tied the knot in a colourful Mulsim wedding here in Accra, Ghana, in 1994.

Kalsoume Sinare and Anthony Baffoe. Photo Source:@anthony_baffoe5

Source: Instagram

Anthony Baffoe does not hesitate to flaunt his adorable wife on social media. For their 27th wedding anniversary, he shared a lovely video that reflected their love life and the memories they shared together as lovebirds.

Captioning the photo, Anthony wrote,

Happy 27th wedding anniversary my love ❤️thank you for being a wife a mother and my backbone throughout in tough times and good times ❤️❤️❤️God’s time is always the best

The two would celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary on December 24, 2022. They have three adorable children; two boys, Shaquille and Bouqeem, and a girl named Keishera.

5. Sulley Muntari and Menaye Donkor

Former Black Stars Midfielder and Professional footballer Sulley Muntari and his lovely wife, model and entrepreneur Menaye Donkor have been married for the past 12 years.

The former AC Milan Player and the former beauty queen have two children. A son called Jamal Krasie Muntari, born in 2015 and a daughter called Jamila Bema Muntari, born in 2020.

According to the winner of Miss Universe Ghana 2004, it took them four years before they decided to take the next big step to tie the knot. Even though Menaye is of Christian background, and Sulley Muntari is of Muslim background, Menaye disclosed that they neither had a Muslim nor Christian wedding.

She noted that they followed the right procedure in the typical traditional ceremony. However, they didn't have a white wedding since their union was already registered.

Sulley Muntari and Menaye Donkor. Photo Source: @menayedonkor

Source: Instagram

In an interview with media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay on the Delay Show, she hinted that her husband is deeply in love with her to the extent that he has tattoos of her on his body.

She told the host, Delay, that Sulley has a tattoo of her face on his ribs, her name and nickname at the back of his hands, as well as her lips on his neck.

However, when Delay asked her why she hadn't reciprocated that love for her husband, she said.

"Because I am a woman and I don't follow trend. I call myself classic. A classic beauty where I don't need to follow a trend. I always tell him that you can pick me now and put me in 1800 and I'll still fit in because I am who I am."

Watch from 14:57 minutes.

Sister Derby and boyfriend David Aboamah give couple goals

YEN.com.gh previously reported that versatile Ghanaian singer and rapper Sister Derby, and her boyfriend, David Aboamah, are such an adorable duo to the extent that their photos together scream couple goals.

The two are not shy to publicly express how much love they feel and do not hesitate to show it off on Instagram.

This is the first public relationship that Sister Derby has had since her tragic breakup with rapper, Medikal. That breakup was not all that cordial, and it resulted in a social media feud where both artistes came out to trash the other in a song.

Sister Derby released a song where she trashed Fella Makafui, who is currently Medikal's wife, for snatching Medikal from her. She mocked her using metaphorical phrases in her song.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh