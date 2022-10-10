Celebrated media personality and host of the Delay Show have been spotted getting lovey-dovey at a party with rapper Amerado Burner

It is not certain what the occasion was, but the two looked party ready as they clung onto each other's arms in the midst of other guests

Many people have adored their chemistry as they hope they are truly in a serious relationship

Renowned media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, and rapper Amerado Burner have been spotted getting cozy at a party in a video.

In the video, Amerado had just arrived at the party as he walked towards Delay to give her a tight hug. Delay was seated on the couch as he bent inwards to hug her for a few minutes, which looked like a long time.

It is not certain whether Amerado planted kisses on Delay. However, from the way he hugged her, it looked like he definitely kissed her or perhaps gave her a peck on her face or cheeks.

After that special moment, he took a seat beside her as they shared a brief conversation with each other.

After the short conversation, Amerado walked away as Delay spotted the camera capturing the memorable moment. She got shy and started smiling and blushing.

Some reactions on social media.

Ayigbe toffee:

They look good together

agnesyeboah827:

Who else watched the video several times

Jenny _phar❤:

So no one will interview delay for us??

Nana_Hemaa official:

You see how Delay body dey shake Allah I wish she will give our brother a chance to marry her

ladyposh:

aww wow, my love for them is deep

Afiba200:

yeah Amerado you have my support ..... but I also like u oo

Source: YEN.com.gh