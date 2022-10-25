Ghanaian Reggae music star and radio presenter Blakk Rasta has been ordained as a Christian pastor

Photos from the ordination of Blakk Rasta show him attending the ceremony in an unconventional African print cassock

Many Ghanaians who bumped into the photos on social media have been left wondering he has truly become a pastor

Ghanaian reggae musician and broadcaster Blakk Rasta, known in private life as Abubakar Ahmed, has become a pastor.

Blakk Rasta was ordained by the founder and leader of Breakthrough Family Ministries Bishop Samuel Osei Tutu.

It is not yet known when the ordination took place but photos from the ceremony have flooded social media since Monday night, October 24, 2022.

Blakk Rasta has been ordianed as pastor

Source: Instagram

In some of the photos sighted on the Facebook page of Graphic Showbiz, Blakk Rasta is seen showing so much excitement as a microphone was put to his mouth to speak.

He stood in a group picture with some other pastors who had just been ordained and they were all full of smiles.

Blakk Rasta rocks Afrcian print cassock at ordination

Interestingly, Blakk Rasta stood out at his ordination. Apart from the obvious fact of him being a celebrity, his fashion sense for the days was unique.

Widely known as a pro-Africa man, Blakk Rasta did not wear the regular priesthood gown but chose to rock one made from African print.

Rocking the special cassock with his clerical, the 3FM/Onua FM presenter covered his rasta hir with a scarf and look very different.

See the photos below:

Ghanaians react to Blakk Rasta's ordination as a pastor

After the photos of Blakk Rasta's ordination emerged, many Ghanaians have been eft wondering if it is true.

Emmanuel A. Ashikwei said:

"We play too much in this country oo.Ordained as what to do what?"

Gilbert Ekow Dadzie said:

I don’t want to laugh

Nelly Sam said:

Is that a joke or what?

Bob Mufasa said:

Foolish country everyone wake up one day do whatever they want mtcheeew

