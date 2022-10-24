Kayjnr10, a popular Twitter influencer whose real name is Elvis Gyimah Tawiah graduated from KNUST

He studied Natural Resource Management and successfully bagged his first degree but decided to become a full-time social media influencer and manager

Elvis Gyimah Tawiah is a strong advocate for making a living online as he has built a livelihood for himself through social media

With more than 270,000 followers on Twitter, Kayjnr10 is a young man who is known for his vibrant activeness on the bird app particularly on popular Twitter Spaces where the masses like to hear from him about critical issues.

As a result of his hard work, the young graduate has had the chance to work with dozens of popular brands and top personalities in Ghana.

"I've had the chance to work with Bangbet, 1XBet, Isel Media, AirtelTigo, Pepsodent, Melbet, Betika, Wealth Secrets and Bettico, Compu Ghana, Zenith Bank, and UBA and has also had the opportunity to work with some Ghanaian artists namely; Gyakie, Black Sheriff, Mr Drew, Sista Afia, Mensa Music, Wendy Shay and many others," he revealed to YEN.com.gh.

Aside from all his work on social media, Kayjnr10 also runs his site kayjnrblog.com and is also known to own a team called KayFC which is a Soccabet sponsored Twitter league.

Elvis Gyimah Tawiah advises that the youth leverage social media as a place where they can generate income to make ends meet rather than simply going on there to have fun.

Source: YEN.com.gh