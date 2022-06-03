Blakk Rasta has opined that Shatta Wale does not produce music but rather churns out noise on a daily basis

He said the songs that Shatta produces hurt his ears and make no sense to him but rather hurt his ears

He advised Ghanaian musicians to shun playing recorded songs at shows and emulate Stonebwoy who has been consistent in hosting live shows

Reggae musician and radio presenter Blakk Rasta has branded dancehall king Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, as a noisemaker.

In an interview with blogger Attractive Mustapha, the Kuchoko artiste berated Wale for making music 'that hurt his ears', adding that it was not the kind of music he would want to listen to.

Image: Blakk Rasta had some strong words for Shatta Wale Image Source: Twitter/@Blakkrasta; @shattawalegh

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale is a noisemaker. I hate to talk about artistes in that vein. I see Shatta Wale as a noisemaker. His music hurts my ears. I won’t pretend. One trillion people could like Shatta Wale’s music. It’s not about Shatta Wale. It is about his music. I have tried to play and just like Shatta Wale. I don’t like it. This is not the kind of music I want to listen to.

Blakk Rasta added that a lot of Ghanaians held this view but hypocrisy has made them lose their voice. He described Stonebwoy as a better musician than Shatta or Sarkodie, highlighting the former's professionalism and prowess in live show performances.

Ghanaians are so hypocritical they don’t speak the truth. There are a million [and more] Ghanaians who share the same views with me but they fear to come out and be chastised. Stonebwoy is doing far better than Shatta and Sarkodie combined. Stonebwoy is the most featured act in Jamaica. I am mentioning Jamaica because that is where that genre [reggae and dancehall] is coming from. Right now, in almost every festival that has to do with afrobeats, reggae or dancehall, Stonebwoy is in there. Where is Shatta Wale? Mention one festival that Shatta Wale has played. Can you put Sarkodie on that stage? Is he going to mime?

Shatta Wale was labelled a greedy man by Blakk Rasta, who chastised him for choosing to mime his recorded songs instead of performing live on stage. Rasta registered his displeasure for such acts, stating that he had 'no respect' for such musicians.

Blakk Rasta Blames Ghanaians For Silencing Gyakie and Black Sherif

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that broadcast journalist Blakk Rasta has accused Ghanaians of pushing the infantile careers of budding Ghanaian musicians Gyakie and Black Sherif into the background.

Blakk Rasta argued that these up-and-coming talents were shoved into the limelight too early, thus it is no surprise that they are quickly fading out of the music scene.

