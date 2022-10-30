Davido and his lover Chioma aka Chef Chi keep dishing out couple goals and fans are looking forward to their wedding next year

The singer and his assurance stepped out for an event, and he dropped loved up videos on his Instagram story channel

Davido also took out time to hail his lover in a video that has gone viral as fans gush over them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

For a couple of months now, award winning singer Davido and his lover Chioma have been serving couple goals on social media.

The 30BG boss took to his Instagram story channel with videos as he stepped out with Chef Chi for an event.

Davido hails Chioma in adorable video Photo credit: @davido

Source: UGC

The couple rocked matching outfits, and Davido could not help but announce that he has the 'baddest' babe in the world.

Watch the videos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerians react to the clips

queenois:

"May God bless and prosper their union...Amen."

sugarbaby_mimi126:

"E dey sweet them e dey sweet us too"

conleth_hills:

"So na handicap him carry the rest baby mama,chai this life ,na people children you give belle so oh,but we are not ready for the conversation."

browniwales:

"Unbreakable two my couple till infinity "

manarisia_1:

" I know this feeling . Chioma ji this guy na olu . Good heart will always win "

browniwales:

"Chai chioma too fine Abeg ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ My couple chivido till forever ❤️"

browniwales:

"Enjoy son ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ God blessed you with a beautiful and full package wife Chivido ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

pamilerin_smylez:

"I’m happy .chioma what did you add in your stew"

just_amarachie:

"My people!! Davido if u leave her ehn!! This water kwanu go carry u,"

jesroland_:

"Yes anything wey Davido talk na the right thing, chi is the baddest bit*h 002"

Davido and Chioma serve pre-wedding goals with photos from son’s birthday

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido and his bae, Chioma, got fans talking over official photos from their son Ifeanyi’s third birthday party.

The little boy clocked the new age on October 20, and a big party was thrown for him by his wealthy parents.

Official photos from the event have now been posted online, and fans couldn't help but gush over the cute family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng