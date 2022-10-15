A video of Nigerian music superstar, Davido, speaking about his fiance, Chioma Rowland. has created a major talking point online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the video, Davido declared the unimaginable things he could do and has done for Chioma in the past

He also mentioned the huge amount of money he spent taking her shopping and maintained that he could be behind bars for her

Nigerians have trooped to the comments section of the singer's famous interview to share mixed reactions

Music superstar, Davido is not shying away from his love for his third baby mama and fiance, Chioma Rowland.

The Stand Strong crooner revealed during an interview that he could go as far as going to jail for the mother of one if she committed a jailable offence as he declared his admiration for her.

Davido declares love for Chioma again. Credit: @davido.and.chioma

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He also revealed the biggest amount of money he has spent to take Chioma shopping in Dubai and noted that the money was $46,000 (N32,2000,0000).

Watch the interview below:

Nigerians react to Davido's video

Social media users across the country have trooped to the comments section of the video to share interesting remarks about Davido's love for Chioma.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Cicidammy

"Na so he say make water carry am gotill today water no even touch amDavid leave us alone oo."

Official_lee_john:

"Before you return from jail she might have married another and had like 4 more kids."

Official_lee_joh:

"I will never go to jail for a crime I did not commit amen."

King_zion.ng:

"Dis one just dey use Chioma catch attention."

Sophisticatedleex:

"He was asked a question.. but he chose to call out her name “Chioma” out of every other baby mama’s. Shows a lot brahh."

Davido reveals the special position Chioma occupies in his life

Nigerian singer Davido is clearly in love with his third baby mama Chef Chi and it is a thing of joy to fans and even colleagues.

In a post on his page, the 30BG boss shared his photos, as well as one taken with Chioma on one of their recent London trips.

The Assurance crooner couldn't help but gush over his woman as he revealed that she is the one in his heart.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng