One of Ghana's top wedding photographers, Felix Blay Anaman, married a beautiful UK vlogger over the weekend

The handsome groom is the chief executive officer of Blayz pictures, a firm that has shot many of Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson's photos

The gorgeous bride, Lorraine Kamara has taken over Instagram with her beauty and lovely wedding photos

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian cinematographer, Felix Blay Anaman, has tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony. Happy groom, Felix is the founder and chief executive officer of Blayz Pictures, one of Ghana's top wedding vendors with celebrity clients.

The stunning bride, Lorraine Kamara is a vlogger, and Felix were first spotted together in a YouTube video posted two years. Kamara glowed in an off-shoulder yellow kente gown and has got many social media users admiring her looks.

Celebrity groom, Felix looked regal in his kente paired with quality scandals for the traditional ceremony.

CEO of Blayz pictures, Felix Blayz Anaman marries Lorraine Kamara in a beautiful ceremony with Yvonne Nelson in attendance. @focusnblur @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson and the second University of Legon SRC president, Esinam Seade were spotted in one of the trending videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

All the groomsmen and groomswomen were spotted in a dapper and elegant two-piece outfits respectively.

In a series of Instagram posts shared by blogger, Live with Kwaku, the adorable couple and award-winning actress, Yvonne Nelson were seen showing off their impeccable dance moves.

The elegant bride, Lorraine changed her wardrobe into a shimmering corset gown similar to the style she wore for the first ceremony.

Some social media users have commented on the posts.

afia.boatemaa.73

What a beautiful bride and dress

christygyeke

Beautiful bride

ewoemega9

❤️❤️

meals_onwheelsgh

Blaaaaaaaaaaaayzzzzzzzz congratulations

classyglitz_ushering_agency

Congratulations Blayyzzzz

diidearie

Aww thought he’d marry Yvonne

eventmaniagh

Congratulations Man

linbabe8

God bless the newly weds. ❤️❤️‍❤️❤️❤️❤️

Naa Ashorkor's sister marries in a glamorous ceremony

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Paula Mensah-Doku, the younger sister of Ghanaian actress, Naa Ashorkor tied the knot on October 27, 2022, in a beautiful ceremony.

Producer and entrepreneur, Paula married illustrator and graphic designer, Bernard in a star-studded ceremony. The beautiful bride looked elegant in a simple corseted kente gown by top fashion designer, Pistis GH for the traditional ceremony.

Naa Ashorkor, the supportive and talented sister also rocked a white stunning dress with matching hair accessories and jewelry for the wedding.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh