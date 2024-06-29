Zanetor Rawlings, a member of parliament, in a conversation with media personality Bola Ray on GH One's Star Chat segment, revealed why she never dated in high school

The daughter of late former President Jerry John Rawlings attributed this phenomenon to the strict process put in place by her school, Wesley Girls Senior High School

Her revelations sparked reactions from social media users who felt the fear of her father played a larger role in the matter

Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle constituency, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, shared a unique aspect of her romantic life during her younger days. In a conversation with media personality Bola Ray on GH One's Star Chat segment, she explained why she never dated during her time at Wesley Girls' Senior High School.

Ghanaian member of parliament Zanetor Rawlings Photo Source: zanetorofficial

Source: Instagram

The daughter of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings attributed her dating hiatus to the strict disciplinary measures enforced at Wesley Girls. According to her, these measures significantly limited her interactions with students from other institutions. She noted that throughout her three-year tenure at the school, no boy approached her with a romantic proposal.

Zanetor emphasized that her focus was on academics, which was common among her peers. She added that the school's structured environment played a crucial role in ensuring minimal social interactions with male students. She also mentioned that visiting days were highly regulated, with visitors required to register their details and the student they intended to visit. This procedure, monitored by senior students, ensured no unauthorized interactions occurred.

The MP clarified that this was not a unique protocol just for her but the standard practice at Wesley Girls. In the same interview, Zanetor also addressed a controversial allegation involving her father, Jerry John Rawlings. The rumour claimed that a supposed boyfriend of hers, Selassie O’Sullivan-Djentuh, had his hair shaved with a broken bottle by soldiers after breaking up with her. Selassie had alleged this incident occurred in 2000, following the end of his relationship with a young Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, while seeking asylum in the United Kingdom.

Rawlings' daughters show off dance moves

In another story, a recent incident in which JJ Ralwings' daughters had a good time at an event left many in awe.

This comes after they attended a birthday party of Oheneba Akwasi Abayie Akomforehene in Kumasi.

Many people who reacted to the video celebrated the duo, with many commending for sharing a strong bond.

Source: YEN.com.gh