Nadia Buari: Ghanaian Actress Shows Cleavage In New Instagram Post
by  Portia Arthur
  • Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has a rare photo of herself on Instagram showing her cleavage in a corset top
  • Some Ghanaian celebrities and fans have commented on the breathtaking photo of the celebrity mother and style influencer
  • Nadia Buari is among the A-lister female celebrities with a collection of luxury designer bags costing over ten thousand Ghana cedis

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari is a talented actress, super mother, and style influencer. The award-winning actress has shut down the internet with a stunning photo of herself in a two-piece leather ensemble.

The gorgeous actress flaunted her cleavage in an off-shoulder v-shaped corseted top showing her midriff. She paired it with brown leather pants and her signature bohemian hairstyle.

Nadia gave us a subtle flawless makeup look and brown lipstick for the stunning look. She accessorized with a gold watch and a trendy necklace.

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari looks stylish in these photos. @iamnadiabuari
missgeeonly

Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️

rukkysanda

ccc_nig_ltd

I can't love you less Mummy❤️❤️❤️

portia_aj

Sexyyyyy❤️

realnancy_xx

The most beautiful human since life’s breath❤️❤️

smalling_menz

Buhari blood

king___christopher

Beautiful Girl

ghana_interschool_festival

Wow...yes! To the outfit..❤️

leeemah_boland

Beautiful

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Nadia Buari's Instagram page, the stylish mother looked stunning in a two-tone dress styled with one of her designer Hermes bags. She wore a blonde hairstyle, big sunglasses, and silver pieces of jewelry.

Jackie Appiah repeats her old designer bags to recreate new looks

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, a Ghanaian actress, who leads a very opulent life as a superstar.

Jackie Appiah is not afraid to spend hundreds of Ghanaian cedis on the newest fashion accessory since she has a select group of stylists at her disposal and high-end fashion company contacts on speed dial.

Some Ghanaians and other celebrities seek the A-lister for fashion advice, and with her most recent additions to the wardrobe, she consistently meets their expectations.

There is nothing improper if she occasionally uses the same high-end bags to accessorize her outfits as the designer bags she displays in her posts cost at least $1,000.

