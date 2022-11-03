A video of a class of pupils gathered together as they dance to an amapiano track has been circulating online

The entertaining footage posted on Twitter shows the jive energetically as their teacher joins and dances with them

Many amused netizens couldn’t believe the teacher in question had allowed such a stunt to take place in her class

Ama2000 has a way of creating a vibe wherever and whenever. Be it in class, the school grounds, a party, or even a grocery store – they will make their presence known.

A group of vibey pupils had their strict teacher dancing to amapiano. Image: @Ms_Everythin/Twitter

A prime example of this was evident in a video posted by Twitter user @Ms_Everythin, which shows a class of pupils dancing to an amapiano song on full blast as their teacher, Mrs Botha, joins in on the fun.

“The Mrs Botha of our time would NEVER! ,” the video was captioned.

Judging by the comments on the tweet, several netizens appeared to know Mrs Botha as they shared their personal experiences with teachers during their time in high school.

Check out the cool video and comments below:

@McfcMolly replied:

“The whole school is just as surprised, I wonder what these grade 10's promised her.”

@bennyskhwary said:

“I trust these millennials .”

@Newi___ commented:

“That lady kicked me out of her class for not underlining the date! I’ve had beef with her since.”

@Vhusie_N asked:

“I’m so shook how the hell did they convince her to do this?:

@PfunzoRams said:

“ unbelievable! I got kicked out of class multiple times for laughing.”

@MaroleMukovhe reacted:

“That boy is even standing on the table and she is not mad? haiiii.”

Video of teacher jiving to amapiano goes viral, the people of Mzansi can’t get enough of the mlungu’s vibe

In related news, popular South African website Briefly News reported that a Mzansi TikTok star, and high school teacher, left citizens screaming over a clip of her getting her groove on to a vibey amapiano track.

White folks are stepping up their groove game. If there is one thing that unites the people of Mzansi, even in times of total devastation, it is music and dance. So, clips like this really bring that Rainbow Nation feels when it is needed most.

TikTok user Mrs Bullock has over 134k followers, who all love her energy. She recently posted a clip of herself jiving to amapiano, which clocked an impressive 293k views.

