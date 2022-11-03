'Taking Over' hitmaker Shatta Wale has advised Ghanaians against voting in the upcoming elections which would be held in 2024

In a recent interview, Shatta Wale noted that Ghanaians should analyse the current state of the economy before casting their votes at the polls

He then stated that with NPP and NDC exchanging powers every other election year, it may seem as though they are running a family business

Self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale has advised Ghanaians to be mindful for who they vote for in the next Presidential elections which is set to happen in 2024.

In a recent interview on Onua TV, Shatta Wale advised Ghanaians that it was better not to vote at all than to have someone come into power and fail them once again.

"I was here in the Mahama government, where everyone was saying Mahama wasn't doing anything. Now you guys brought Akufo-Addo. And you are saying Akufo-Addo is not doing anything," he said.

He stated that Ghanaians are the root cause of their problems if they walk to the polls to vote for a president, looking at the current economic crisis.

He added that he wouldn't be voting for any politician that would not do anything for him.

Giving a solution to the consistent economic challenges Ghanaians constantly keep on facing, he suggested that no one votes in the upcoming Presidential elections.

He hinted that the complaints were too much and the hopes of many Ghanaians were always shattered every other election year by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"These complaints that if this one comes he would come and do better and Mahama would come and do the same thing Akufo-Addo was doing. They're running family business. That's what I want to tell you people," he said.

