A presidential candidate hopeful of the opposition NDC Ernest Kwaku Kobeah wants Ghanaians to work towards solving the economic mess themselves.

He said Ghanaians must take their “destinies into their own hands” rather than believing that the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government will solve the economic challenges.

“He has nothing better to offer Ghanaians,” he posted on Facebook sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Kwaku Kobeah (L) is a presidential candidate hopeful of the NDC. Source: UGC/@Ernest Kobeah

Source: UGC

According to the UK-based Ghanaian businessman, the president’s address on measures his team of economists is taking to solve the economic crisis was disappointing.

He said the president’s address on Sunday, October 30, 2022 was empty.

He said he gleaned from the president’s address that his only hope was the IMF bailout.

Mr Kwaku Kobeah said it was unacceptable that the president failed to announce direct steps to beat down the price of fuel.

He said he expected the president to announce the removal of obnoxious taxes on petroleum products since that can reduce the price of the commodity at the pumps.

Kwaku Kobeah, a sewage system expert, said the pressure in the system is too much and warned that things could get out of hand.

In his view, the president is clueless and has asked Ghanaians to bring back the NDC to rescue the country.

He said he stands a better chance of fixing the country's challenges if elected as president one day.

Akufo-Addo: 54% Of Ghanaians Want President To Step Down According To New Poll

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the president's approval rating seems to be in free fall as a new poll shows majority of Ghanaians want him out.

The poll by Global InfoAnalytics found that 54% of the over 1,000 Ghanaians interviewed want the president to step down.

Also, 78% of respondents want Dr Mahamudu Bawumia changed as head of the Economic Management Team.

