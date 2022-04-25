President Nana Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, has got married in a plush wedding

Edwin tied the knot with Kwabena Jumah, son of GIHOC Distilleries boss Mawell Kofi Jumah, on Saturday, April 23, 2022

One of the talking points from the wedding has been the 'antique' wedding gown Edwina rocked for her special day

The wedding of President Nana Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, and Kwabena Jumah, has come and gone.

The wedding of Edwina and Kwabena, son of GIHOC Distilleries boss and former Asokwa MP Maxwell Kofi Jumah, came off on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

YEN.com.gh published the first exclusive photos from the wedding showing Nigerian businessman and Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote in attendance.

Edwina Akufo-Addo's wedding gown has stirred reactions Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Following the initial report, photos of the couple and their parents at the white wedding have also emerged on social media.

Edwina Akufo-Addo's wedding gown

The later photos show Edwina Akufo-Addo rocking her wedding gown in style. The white-coloured gown looks like an antique-designed dress.

The long-sleeved dress looks to have been made from a lace-like material with petal-like designs covering the lace.

Edwina's wedding gown had a fluffy underpart, from the wait down. And did a perfect job of covering her.

In one of the photos sighted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa , the bride was seen posing in a hallway with a bouquet.

One of the photos showed Edwina holding a bouquet of white roses and standing in front of fine flowers with her husband, the groomsman, and the maid of honour.

Edwina's wedding gown stirs mixed reactions

The photos of Edwina Akufo-Addo's wedding gown have got many social media users talking. Some who seem not impressed have expressed their disappointments. Others have also applauded the bride for her simplicity.

alice.takyi said::

"Maybe she just wanted the 90's kinda wedding congrats"

wengezegh said:

"Asikafour wedding gown nono . Sei basa nso wo ne hwan k)ka."

amyowusu02 said:

"Classy ,covered and choice...God bless your home."

diamond_logostics_gh said:

"Very simple even though they have all the wealth. Congratulations."

claudia_chosen said:

"Simple and classy no long bridal and groom train."

Edwina Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah wedding

The couple's wedding dominated headlines even before the day. This was after information emerged online that a strict security arrangement had been put in place for the ceremony.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, guests for the wedding were reportedly asked to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to get their invitation. They were also made to agree to a strict no-photo policy.

Party before Edwina and Kwabena's wedding

The wedding which was held at Peduase near Aburi in the Eastern region was preceded by a bachelorette party at the Jubilee House for Edwina.

In a video from the party, Edwina and Kwabena are seen in front of a packed crowd and addressing them. President Akufo-Addo is spotted sitting comfortably to the left of the couple.

Edwina Akufo-Addo's knocking ceremony

Edwina and Kwabena's wedding happened exactly six months after the groom and his family performed the knocking ceremony.

Photos and videos of the knocking ceremony were mistaken for a wedding but Saturday's ceremony has set the records straight.

