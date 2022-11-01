The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee has reacted to the President’s televised address on the economy

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson says he saw angry-looking Akufo-Addo during his address to the nation

He also added that the President’s posture indicated he was not ready to solve the current economic crisis

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Minority in Parliament says the posturing of President Akufo-Addo during his televised address to the nation was not a good one.

According to Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the posturing of the President indicated he was not ready to solve the current economic crisis.

President Akufo-Addo during his televised address to the nation Image Credit: @afrifa.foramasaman.12

Source: Facebook

Akufo-Addo Did A Very Poor Job During His Televised Address - Dr Ato Forson

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy News, the NDC MP said Akufo-Addo did a very poor job of asking Ghanaians to rally behind him during these difficult times.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“Watching the President, I saw someone who was angry, but I did not see someone who was ready to solve a problem. The body language is everything so I was more interested in his body language and I saw an angry man.”

Dr. Forson also noted that the address failed to inspire Ghanaians as it should have announced some immediate actions being taken to alleviate the suffering of the vulnerable in society.

He said such a statement of hope would have endeared the President to the hearts of Ghanaians as the nation goes through hardships.

Sika Mp3 Dede: Akufo-Addo Cautions Ghanaians Against Speculating On Cedi

Following the economic crisis, President Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, addressed Ghanaians on measures being implemented to help steer the country through the turmoil.

His ‘sika mp3 dede’ speech also cautioned Ghanaians against unfounded speculations on the cedi, which he said contributes to its depreciation against the US dollar.

While some have hailed the address, his critics have described it as empty and uninspiring. They add that it failed to strike a cord among the ordinary Ghanaian.

Akufo-Addo’s Televised Address On Economy: KKD Jabs President Says He Is In Office But Not In Power

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that ace TV and Radio broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah had accused the President of losing a grip on the country’s state of affairs.

Popularly known as KKD, the renowned media personality said the President is not in charge of the country, evident in his uninspiring speech.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh