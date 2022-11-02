The Ghana Police Service has issued a statement in response to accusations Shatta Wale made against Bulldog concerning the murder of former artiste manager Fennec Okyere

Fennec Okyere, who was the former manager of Kwaw Kesse, was murdered at his Manet Gardens residence on Spintex Road, Accra, on Thursday, March 13, 2014, by unknown assailants

According to Shatta Wale, Bulldog was a mastermind in the incident, and this has drawn the attention of the Ghana Police Service to act on the case

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Ghana Police Service has released a formal statement after dancehall artiste Shatta Wale accused artiste manager Bulldog of being an accomplice in the murder of former artiste manager Fennec Okyere.

Bulldog and Shatta Wale

A statement signed by the Chief Superintendent of Police, Grace Ansah- Akrofi stated that the Service has contacted the 'On God' hitmaker, and he is incorporating with the Police on the matter.

The statement further stated that Shatta Wale's development would complement ongoing investigations concerning the Fennec case.

The statement also urged citizens to report unresolved murder cases to the newly established Cold Case Unit.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The statement noted that the unit has been working tirelessly to ensure that cases, including that of Fennec are resolved.

Some reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh

byytay said:

Shatta again ooooo featuring GhPolice in Castro’s voice

sammy_highcourt said:

Akoa wei p3 ne ho asem paa o, ei

adwoaky commented:

Good one there, Ghana police

mirekua_kissi_ said:

Shatta has done what again?

krisskali10 commented:

As3m mp3 dede!!

cassandradwumah said:

So happy about this

Shatta Wale Jabs Bulldog, Claims He Only Sent Bulldog On Errands To Claim Performance Fee

YEN.com.gh previously reported that self-acclaimed dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has hinted that he has always been his personal manager as well as the CEO of Shatta Movement, and not Bulldog.

Taking to social media to express his displeasure, he threw jabs at renowned Artiste Manager, Bulldog hinting that he was never his manager as he claimed.

The 'On God' hitmaker noted that he only sent Bulldog on errands to claim his performance fees from event organisers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh