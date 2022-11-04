Ghanaian social media sensation Shatta Bandle has sparked massive reactions after sharing a video at the hospital

In the video, the socialite struggled with a doctor who wanted to take a swab as he underwent a covid-19 test

His video cracked netizens up, with some expressing concern over his constant movement, which made the nurse's work difficult

Popular Ghanaian internet sensation Firdaus Iddrisu, known as Shatta Bandle, has shared a hilarious video. The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on his verified Instagram account sees him act dramatically during a hospital visit.

The Ghanaian socialite was on a chair as a doctor attempted to take a swab for his covid-19 test. Shatta Bandle initially tried to push the hands of the nurse away as she approached him with the cotton swab.

A scared Shatta Bandle closed his eyes, moved his head back and refused to open his mouth. After a little persuasion, he opened his mouth but screamed as the doctor brought the swab closer to his mouth.

In a second video, Shatta Bandle was held down to his chair but kept moving his head.

Social Media Users React To Video of Shatta Bandle Taking Covid-19 Test

Netizens believed Shatta Bandle deserved to be lashed for his constant movement during the covid-19 test. Here are some reactions sighted by YEN.com.gh.

__danladijr

Na slaps dem suppose arrange for you

stand_up4wht.isright

Why not relax, guy? You would have injured yourself by resisting.

presdeen

Covid 19 no they Africa abeg, but if he read positive let us know

lord.collins_

Someone need to hold en head na or at least give am one nice slap

haywhile23

Them suppose wipe you cord for neck

official_lilianeduru

I still don’t know why people are scared of Covid test

