Shatta Bandle caused a massive stir on social media after he shared a video chilling with two ladies in a bedroom

The popular social media sensation danced intimately with the two young women and stirred reactions

Many folks were confused when they saw the video and asked if Shatta Bandle was not married

Hilarious social media sensation, Shatta Bandle, has caused a massive stir on social media after he shared a video on Instagram intimately dancing with two young ladies.

Shatta Bandle Chilling With Two Ladies Source: shatta_bandle

Source: Instagram

Shatta and two pretty women were in a bedroom together as they jammed to a popular Sarkodie tune. Shatta could not hold back his excitement as he smiled widely and held on to the back side of the pretty ladies.

The video left many people in shock as Shatta Bandle had recently married. Followers of Bandle trooped into the comment section in their numbers to question the young man.

Shatta Bandle, in September this year, welcomed a child and tied the knot shortly after. Many folks were happy for Bandle and wished him a fruitful married life.

His recent behaviour has taken many folks aback as they felt a married man should not be involved with other women in the manner he did.

Shatta Bandle Stirs Hilarious Reactions

cuteaijayy was surprised:

Bia shatta bandle, shebi u na married man now. See as u dey bundle people children yarshur wife must hear and see this

_kaimaa questioned him:

Shatta shey you be married man?

wizzo_official.05 also wrote:

No be you get married last week so

pensive oh also commented:

Shatta remember baby milk is very expensive oh

akanni_vii also said:

Werey wey just do wedding

Source: YEN.com.gh