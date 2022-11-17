Popular Ghanaian socialite and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has cried out loud for not being able to find a man in any part of the world

Her sentiments come at the back of the United Nations (UN) making a projection about the world's population striking the 8 billion mark on 15 November 2022

Sandra Ankobiah's plea has gotten many people talking on social media as many shoot their shots at love with her

Ghanaian socialite and lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah has decried not having a man all to herself regardless of the population hitting the 8 billion milestone on 15 November 2022.

Sandra Ankobiah. Photo Source: @sandraankobiah

Source: Instagram

News about the world’s current population was announced by the United Nations (UN) on their official website when the 8 billionth child was born.

According to reports, Vinice Mabansag, a girl born in Manila, is considered to be the symbolic 8 billionth person in the entire world.

The UN also projected that the earth's human population has grown by 1 billion in the last 12 years.

However, regardless of the large population across the globe, Sandra Ankobiah has bemoaned not finding the man of her dreams.

Sandra Ankobiah's statement generates conversation on social media

@PrinceDavidOsei:

Really

@CAPTAINPLANETGH:

U just want trouble

@FabuMasta:

Wow, this candid, not even your male lawyer friends. Anyway, I pray for you, 6 months from now you will share your good news in relation to this here, in the name of Jesus Christ.

@mekoroni:

If your mind dey my mind dey

@lasermbgh:

As for the men, plenty dey...especially those who want to take advantage of you. Keep looking for a decent man and don't settle for less. You will know and feel it when you find one. All the best!

@YawOzzy:

I’m still here for you

@amkwamz:

You don’t reply back to my messages since 2019 anka waware dadaada

