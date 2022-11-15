Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has gotten many people on the internet nodding their head in the form of a social media challenge

Celebrity blogger Zionfelix and famous content creator Kwadwo Sheldon are among the many people who have jumped onto the challenge

Videos of people taking part in the trend has sparked massive reactions on social media with many others wondering why people would go through this hurdle

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has become a meme and a trend setter after a video of him nodding his head up and down vigorously like that of an agama lizard went viral.

Sarkodie noding head challenge. Photo Source: @ideatvgh1 @scorgy_blinks @kwadwosheldon

Source: Twitter

During his media tour for his newly released album titles Jamz, he was in the studio of one Ghanaian radio station when the DJ for the show started to play one of the songs on the album.

The viral song to the new challenge was titled Country Side, and it features budding rapper and Second Sermon hitmaker Black Sherif.

Many famous faces in the creative and entertainment space such as Kwadwo Sheldon, Zionfelix, among others have made this a trend and this has gotten a lot of traction on the internet.

After famous celebrity blogger Zionfelix took part in the challenge, he complained about his head hurting. He stated that his head began to hurt just after 40 seconds of nodding.

He complained bitterly and advised people that the challenge is not for the faint hearted.

Below are more videos of people taking part in the challenge

Video of Sarkodie nodding his head vigorously generates massive reactions from netizens

gal_lyk_lisa:

Those who don't know how to sing dem na they do this

badboy_krachi:

Who sent you

nanajukwa:

I just had to comment. Can’t stop laughing!

zet9_5:

It's a challenge lets goooo

@MaameAfyaLois:

I hope s3 woti ante

@CopGuyGuy:

How many Gebedol or Panadol did you buy after doing this? Eeii

@NanaAllotey:

Your head will tear oooo

Sarkodie Drops Much-Anticipated 8th Studio Album JAMZ, Features International Stars; Folks Excitedly React

YEN.com.gh previously reported that on Novemeber 11, 2022, two months after announcing the release of his eighth studio album, Sarkodie has dropped his much-anticipated album, JAMZ.

The ten-track project which boasts of powerful collaborations is the rapper's first project of the year and a follow-up to his No Pressure album. Sarkodie described the album, as a collections of one's favorite songs.

