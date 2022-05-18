Ghanaian Lawyer, Entrepreneur, Humanitarian, Sandra Ankobiah celebrated her birthday today in dazzling photos

The ;Sisterhood' founder turned 39 today and rocked a red gown showing some cleavage on her special day

Stonebwoy, Berla Mundi, Beverly Afaglo and many other friends of Sandra Ankobiah, as well and fans throng the comments section to wish her

Ghanaian Lawyer, Entrepreneur, and Humanitarian, Sandra Ankobiah celebrated her birthday today in breath-taking photos.

Celebrating her 39th birthday today, she took to her official Instagram to share some beautiful photos. She captioned the post:

+1 thankful for life. ♥️

She wore a all-red sleeveless laced gown that dropped to the floor. She wore red heels from Malone Souliers to complement her outfit. Her flawless makeup was done by Divine Casey Ghana. Her cute purse was from Dolce & Gabbana. Her frontal ponytail was from Oh My Hair and her edges were neatly laid. Mfoni Fie captured the gorgeous Sandra on her special day.

To mark her birthday, she held a conference for 50 young women, where 4 accomplished women; DCOP Lydia Donkor, Claudia Lumor, Dr. Penelope Adinku, and Kosi Yankey-Ayeh talked about the challenges the contemporary aspirational woman faces.

The event which was hosted by Serwaa Amihere saw personalities such as Lydia Forson, Salma Munin, Mami Oh My Hair, Nana Aba Anamoah, and many others throw their support behind Sandra Ankobiah.

Friends and well-wishers of Sandra Ankobiah wish her a happy birthday

stonebwoy:

More life and prosperity

drlouisa_s:

Happy birthday sweetie ❤️

berlamundi:

Sandraaaaa happy birthday honey and congrats on your event . ❤️❤️❤️

beverly_afaglo:

Hbd beautiful soul ❤️❤️

tebogocthobejane:

happy birthday

caroline4real:

Happy birthday girl❤️

belindadzattah:

Happy birthday sandy

amarakanu:

Darling Sandra ❤️ Happy birthday

francisayiteygh:

Happy birthday queen ❤️❤️

theasarebaffour:

May O'clock

