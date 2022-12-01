Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has reportedly been sentenced to jail by a High Court in Tema, YEN.com.gh has gathered.

A report by Happy FM indicates that Afia Schwar was sentenced to 10 days in prison over a contempt of court application by Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

It will be recalled Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, started an action seeking to commit Afia Schwar for contempt following her appearance on United Showbiz in July.

Why Wontumi cited Afia Schwar for contempt

Schwar, while appearing on the UTV programme hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, stated that she had an affair with Wontumi which was not a one-night stand, but they dated for over 16 months.

The claim on UTV came on the back of a lawsuit filed against her by the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman over similar pronouncements by Schwar on social media.

As part of the reliefs for his defamation suit, Wontumi had asked the court to restrain Schwar from talking about him in connection with the supposed love affair.

But Schwar did not go by that restraining order during her UTV appearance. Wontumi thus felt she had gone against the court hence the contempt suit.

Bench warrant issued for Schwar's arrest

The court seems to have agreed with Wontumi and has thus convicted Afia Schwar and jailed her for 10 days.

A Ghanaweb report indicates that the court has issued a bench warrant after the judgement.

McBrown, A Plus, also fined

In his action, Chairman Wontumi cited Nana Ama McBrown, Kwame A Plus and Mr Logic, who were panellists on the show, for contempt.

For the co-contemnors, the court is reported to have to fined them GHC60,000 each or face a one-month jail term in default.

