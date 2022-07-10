Afia Schwar has boldy reiterated her claims that she had a love affair with Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Wontumi

Schwar, who appeared on Nana Ama McBrown's United Showbiz, further disclosed that their affair was not a one-off thing but a relationship which last for almost one-and-half years

The controversial comedienne went ahead to list some of the times and places her escapades with Wontumi happened

Comedienne and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has insisted that she once had an amorous relationship with Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

In her latest submission on the saga, Afia Schwar stated that her affair with Chairman Wontumi, as Antwi Boasiako is popularly known, was not a one-night stand.

Schwar, who appeared on Nana Ama McBrown's United Showbiz on UTV on Saturday, January 9, 2022, further disclosed that they dated for over 16 months.

Afia Schwar has made more claims about Wontumi

To prove her point, Afia Schwar decided to list some of the times and places she got int*mate with Wontumi during their almost one-and-a-half years of love affair.

Among other things, Schwar claimed that she and Wontumi had warmed each other's bed in Cape Coast, I'm Here Hotel, and many times in her house.

"We are going to court, and all matters concerning our bedmatics will be revealed there. What happened in Cape Coast, I'm Here Hotel, and in my house on several occasions," she said.

She further made more revelations on her relationship during the programme.

Afia Schwar and Wontumi saga

Afia Schwar, during one of her attacks on Delay in their unending banter, claimed that Wontumi, who is the presenter's current employer, had been in an amorous relationship with her.

Among other things, Schwar stated some bedroom secrets between herself and Wontumi, claiming that he always farted during their escapades.

Maurice Ampaw denies on behalf of Wontumi

Not long after her claims, Maurice Ampaw, a popular lawyer and a presenter with Wontumi TV, categorically denied Schwar's claims on behalf of his boss.

Lawyer Ampaw disclosed that Chairman Wontumi had stated he never had any feelings for Schwar.

The lawyer further revealed their intentions of pursuing court action against Schwar, which they have carried out.

Source: YEN.com.gh