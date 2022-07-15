Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, has reportedly filed a suit against Nana Ama McBrown, Fadda Dickson, Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame A Plus, and Mr Logic

The suit follows claims Afia Schwar made about Wontumi on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, which was hosted by McBrown.

Afia Schwarzenegger had insisted on the show that she once had an amorous relationship with Wontumi.

Wontumi has cited Fadda Dickson, Afia Schwar Nana Ama McBrown and others Photo source: @faddick, @queenafiaschwarzenegger, @wontumifm

Source: Instagram

In her latest submission on the saga, Afia Schwar stated that her affair with Chairman Wontumi, as Antwi Boasiako is popularly known, was not a one-night stand, but they dated for over 16 months.

On the back of Wontumi's suit

Schwar's latest claims about Wontumi came on the back of a lawsuit filed against her by the Ashanti Regional chairman.

Wontumi, who had been offended by Schwar's earlier statements that he had an affair with her, had sued for damages

Wontumi's second action

As part of the reliefs for his defamation suit, Wontumi had asked the court to restrain Schwar from talking about him in connection with the supposed love affair.

But Schwar did not go by that restraining order. Wontumi thus feels she has gone against the court hence the new action.

A photo of one of the pages of Wontumi's new action shows is seeking to commit Afia Schwar, and all the others cited for contempt of court.

Source: YEN.com.gh