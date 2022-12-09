A young lady has gotten the internet buzzing after she was spotted giving her all on the dancefloor while promoting Shatta Wale's transport business, Shaxi

She was recorded dancing passionately as many passersby took out their phones to capture the unforgettable moment

The video has generated massive reactions from netizens as they watch in awe of the young lady's dance moves

A young lady has turned heads on social media after she was captured dancing passionately on the streets of Accra during Shatta Wale's Shaxi activation.

Thick Ghanaian lady dancing hard at Shatta Wale's Shaxi activation. Photo Source: @nkonkonsa

The activation which took place on the principal streets of Accra on December 8, 2022, saw a number of dancers take over the street with their moves.

However, one dancer stole the moment as she whined passionately while somersaulting and doing head spins, and shaking her backside.

She also did the middle split while shaking her backside vigorously on the road when the lights turned red.

Wearing biker shorts and a white Shaxi branded t-shirt, she danced as passers-by cheered her on. Her fellow dancers even stopped dancing and went on to give hyper her up.

Reactions as gorgeous young lady gives fire dance moves on the street

cwesiotengofficial commented:

Enye Shazi ketua.

treyvone_ commented:

It’s funny that the song is asking “how much be your salary”

akosua_is_everywhere commented:

How much was she paid?

im_chris_breezy stated:

Obi serious girlfriend

official_ida_babe opined:

At least she is not sleeping with a man for money, everything people will always find wrong with it.

bigstepper000 said:

Hwan ba so nono?

