Shatta Wale's highly-anticipated concert in Wolverhampton, UK, was cancelled by the artiste

He cited in a press release that the organisers couldn't meet his luxurious demands, hence, his decision

The organisers of the show have responded saying the artiste failed to notify them before issuing his press release

Ghana's dancehall artiste, Shatta who is currently in the UK, has cancelled an upcoming concert scheduled for November 4, 2023, at the Hangar in Wolverhampton.

The Ghanaian artiste's team issued a press release disclosing the organisers could not meet some demands and requirements requested by the artiste and his team.

The show which was highly anticipated by many fans has now been taken down from Shatta Wale's official Instagram page.

Organisers speak after Shatta Wale's cancelled concert in Wolverhampton Source: Instagram/ShattaWla

Shatta Wale cancels show because organisers couldn't meet his "luxurious" demands

The cancellation of Shatta Wale's show came as a surprise to many fans who were rooting for his international strides since moving to the UK.

Edem, a colleague artiste blasted Shatta Wale's management, establishing that cancelling the show in that manner was not befitting of an artiste of his calibre. He emphasised that he could have handled the issue with a better approach than the abrupt cancellation of the show.

The organisers of the show, Bizzle Entertainment have officially released a statement criticising Shatta Wale's approach to managing his grievances.

Organisers say Shatta Wale breached his contract

According to a press release sighted by Yen.com.gh, the organisers of the cancelled show allege that Shatta Wale took a downpayment, satisfying half of his performance fee.

In the statement, the organisers also established that their negotiations spelt out clear ways of resolving any unforeseen circumstance that may arise and they were not notified of Shatta Wale's decision to cancel the show.

The organisers say they are yet to determine whether the show will be rescheduled or suspended with ticket purchases refunded to revellers.

Source: YEN.com.gh