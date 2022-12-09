'On God' hitmaker, Shatta Wale, was captured trying to escape from fans during a brand activation for his transport business, Shaxi

In the video, he was seen running to the truck as some members of the Shaxi team carried him onto the truck

Many people reacted to the video as they commented about how Shatta Wale was running from his fans

Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has gotten the internet talking about how he run as he was escaping from his ardent fans.

Shatta Wale runs from fans. Photo Source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

On December 8, 2022, Shatta Wale and his team as well as some ambassadors of his Shaxi business took to the streets of Accra for a brand activation exercise.

They were spotted wearing branded Shaxi t-shirts as they moved around town in a truck to inform people about the service Shaxi offers and how it would be beneficial to them.

However, while the activation was ongoing, Shatta Wale decided to get off the truck to personally meet people and give out flyers.

He was, later on, met with a large crowd of people who began to follow him around. To get away from them, he run back to the truck and the crowd began to run after him.

The video has caused a massive stir online as netizens comment on his way of running.

Shatta Wale escapes from fans, hilarious video causes massive stir

efo_honey stated:

Munife don’t raaaan

yaamandy8 said

why dem carry him like that

deckertheblogger remarked:

See the way Wale is running, this guy is just funny

ammaryann_ said:

The way he was running ‍♂️

hustlasprayer commented:

Where skinnymann dey come react to this video sharp

urstruly_praiz stated:

See the way he is running funny guy

april_pearls commented:

this man askasa he be national treasure o... he's too funny

Source: YEN.com.gh