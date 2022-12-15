Celebrated Ghana Black Stars players Kudus and Kamaldeen have been captured enjoying the time of their lives after the fall out at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

They visited expensive brands abroad such as Fendi, Dior, as they bought clothses, shoes and other accessories

The video has sparked massive reactions online as many hail them for their impeccable performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Kudus And Kamaldeen flaunt lavish lifestyles. Photo Source: @kamaldeenho10 and @kudus_mohammed

Source: Instagram

The two, dressed in stylish outfits went shopping at various stores in the city. They got themseleves some shoes, clothes, and bought some watches to accessorise their looks when they rock those outfits.

From the video, they visited the stores of popular and expensive brands such as Fendi, Dior, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, among others

They then visited a restaurant as they enjoyed exquisite meals while flaunting them in the video.

The two professional footballers were then captured crusiing in a luxury car that had sparkling elemements in its interior.

Many of their fellow Black Stars players have thronged the comment section to hail them as they flaunt their lavish lifestyle on the internet.

Reactions from netizens and fellow Black Stars players as Kudus and Kamaldeen flaunt exquisite lifestyle on social media

abdul.samed_19 stated:

❤️ Big men @kudus_mohammed I see everything baban

ousseni.bouda remarked:

Star boys

maxwellwoledzi4 stated:

deserved ❤️ #enjoy

emmanuelsabbi97 remarked:

Enegiiii Boyz

willfrelon stated:

These two will be leading our team in the years to come

kwesivsthewrld1z commented:

Them cash out

iam_ibn666 commented:

Allah protect you guys for us ❤️

cntknckdahustle remarked:

The future

uhm_mheerah stated:

Please don't forget Sika mp3 dede

