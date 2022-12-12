Celebrated curvy TikTok star Hajia Bintu has gotten the internet buzzing with the outfit she wore to Wizkid Live in Accra concert

She slayed in a pair of black booty shorts which she paired with a black bralette that revealed her cleavage as she flaunted her curves in a video

Many netizens have reacted to her look for the night, as others also react to the flopped concert since Wizkid did not perform that night

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Famous TikTok star Hajia Bintu has turned heads on social media after she was spotted at Wizkid Live in Accra concert rocking an all-black outfit.

Hajia Bintu at Wizkid Live concert. Photo Source: ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

The concert which took place at the Accra Sports Stadium saw many revellers, celebrities and influencers throng the venue in hopes of seeing Nigeria's Afrobeat musician take over the stage.

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, Hajia Bintu was captured wearing black jeans shorts which she paired with a black bralette.

She completed her look with pink sneakers, as the evening makeup look was done to perfection.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Reactions as Hajia Bintu flaunts legs and back in black outfit at Wizkid concert

henewaa_efya remarked:

Mopri dodo

ariablackk commented:

Yieeeee sika nu ashi

mavis_ama_fiagbe said:

I will pay money to watch Shatta Wale Stonbwoy, Sarkodie Ghanaians musicians not Wizkid. Apuutor

asaaddressup commented:

Bintu show up for market but market no show up

quinn_coco_gh stated:

See body... she is dripping

adwoa_leti commented:

And what is she wearing lol maybe it’s my eyes .tube and underwear anaaaa

Asantewaa Drops Stunning Graduation Photos From 2020, Many Hail Her For Getting Honors

YEN.com.gh previously reported that popular TikTok star Asantewaa has gotten many people showering her with unconditional praise after she shared graduation photos from two years ago.

Sharing the photo which was taken in 2020 after she graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), many have gushed over her infectious beauty.

Captioning the post on her Instagram page, she hinted that she graduated with honours, and that since she left the institution, she has made more money.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh