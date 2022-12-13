Popular Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey has gotten many Ghanaians talking after a lovely photo of himself and his alleged lover Diala Dirani popped up on the internet

In the viral photo, they were captured sitting next to each other as they beamed with smiles, looking dazzling in their outfits

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the post as they admire how beautiful Diala Dirani looks in the photo

Ghana Black Stars Midfielder Thomas Partey has gotten the internet buzzing after a photo of his alleged girlfriend, Diala Dirani surfaced on the internet.

Thomas Partey and Diala Dirani looking lovely in photos. Photo Source: @dialadirani

The lady, who resides in Dubai, United Arab Emirates is an interior designer who has allegedly captured the heart of the Arsenal Midfielder.

In the photo that popped up on the internet, they were spotted sitting next to each other on a brown leather couch. They beamed with smiles as the adorable moment was being captured.

Thomas Partey was dressed in a black t-shirt and a pair of blue trousers. Diala Dirani on the other hand looked dazzling in a blue velvet dress. So as not to reveal too much skin, she covered up with a lid-sleeve petty coat.

Reactions as many netizens spot adorable photo of Thomas Partey and Diala Dirani

khu_ty remarked:

Eiisshhhh…obaa ne ho y3 f33 oo

missoforiii comemnted:

I don't mind our players dating other races. Just make sure you have a strong lawyer on your side. That's all I’m gonna say.

macsamuel_ stated:

Partey be legend

jusquard_abbah stated:

Seems he’s allergic to Ghanaian ladies

cacti_boy93 remarked:

Masa be careful these white girls ooo hmmmm.. adwen papa ni omo trimu

stanzabilal commented:

Wow cute lady

