Ghanaian actor, director and media managing director Ekow Blankson has died

The death of the Borga and Rhapsody of Love actor was announced and confirmed on Monday, 3 October 2022

YEN.com.gh sources say the actor was rushed to the hospital following a sudden illness but did not survive

Ghanaian actor Ekow Blankson is dead, YEN.com.gh can confirm. The actor, known for movies such as Borga and Rhapsody of Love, died on Monday, 3 October 2022, following a short illness.

Ekow Blankson has reportedly died Photo Source: @ekow.blankson.eb

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh sources say the actor was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, 2 October, but passed away early on Monday morning.

Before his death, Blankson served as the commercial manager for one of Ghana's news websites and was one of the main characters in the Accra Medic series.

He had previously worked as a manager for several media houses, including TV Africa, Media General Ghana Limited and Multimedia Broadcasting Company.

Ghanaians React To Ekow Blankson's Passing

Blankson's death has stunned Ghanaians, with many of the actor's fans taking to social media to express their sadness at the news.

essien_monica

Awwww May his soul Rest In Peace

__ama__endorsed

Jezzzz EKOW !

Lawrencia Cobbah

Am even shocked paaaa

Antwi Frank

My condolences

Asaah Diana

RIP legend

Source: YEN.com.gh