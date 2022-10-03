Ekow Blankson: Ghanaian Actor and Media Mogul dies suddenly in Accra
- Ghanaian actor, director and media managing director Ekow Blankson has died
- The death of the Borga and Rhapsody of Love actor was announced and confirmed on Monday, 3 October 2022
- YEN.com.gh sources say the actor was rushed to the hospital following a sudden illness but did not survive
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Ghanaian actor Ekow Blankson is dead, YEN.com.gh can confirm. The actor, known for movies such as Borga and Rhapsody of Love, died on Monday, 3 October 2022, following a short illness.
YEN.com.gh sources say the actor was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, 2 October, but passed away early on Monday morning.
Before his death, Blankson served as the commercial manager for one of Ghana's news websites and was one of the main characters in the Accra Medic series.
Ibrahim Mahama and Burna Boy party hard at nightclub with billionaire friends after EMY Africa Awards major win
He had previously worked as a manager for several media houses, including TV Africa, Media General Ghana Limited and Multimedia Broadcasting Company.
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaians React To Ekow Blankson's Passing
Blankson's death has stunned Ghanaians, with many of the actor's fans taking to social media to express their sadness at the news.
essien_monica
Awwww May his soul Rest In Peace
__ama__endorsed
Jezzzz EKOW !
Lawrencia Cobbah
Am even shocked paaaa
Antwi Frank
My condolences
Asaah Diana
RIP legend
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh