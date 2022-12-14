YEN.com.gh, Ghana's leading all-round online news website, has launched the first edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards

The maiden edition of YEN.com.gh's YEN Entertainment Awards has been launched.

One of the categories which is being keenly contested is the Celebrity Changemaker Of The Year which aims to reward celebs with the most impactful philanthropic works.

For their charity works in 2022, the following stars have been nominated for this award.

1. Nana Ama McBrown:

Award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown constantly engages in donation exercises. In 2022, her main donation exercise was registering 1,700 people in Kumasi onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

She also used her influence to get rewards for veteran entertainers on her TV show, United Showbiz.

2. Stonebwoy

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, had a memorable year both as an artiste and a changemaker.

As part of his Ashaiman To The World Concert, Stonebwoy led a big cleanup exercise to clean choked gutters in the area. He also paid the school fees of a needy university student.

3. Tracey Boakye:

Actress Tracey Boakye is a giver. Through her Tracey Boakye Foundation, she often gifts cash or goods to the less fortunate.

In 2022, she donated food and other items worth over GHC20,000 to the inmates of the Nsawam Prison.

4. Kojo Jones

Kojo Jones is a businessman, fashionista, and CEO of Empire Domus, a luxury real estate company.

Through his KJM Foundation, Kojo Jones has organised youth empowerment workshops and provided educational material and water and sanitation facilities to less privileged communities across Ghana.

