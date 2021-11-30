Adom FM presenter Jerry Justice shows off beautiful wife in lovely b'day photos

Popular Adom FM drive time presenter, Jerry Justice, has celebrated his wife’s birthday with gorgeous photos

Mrs. Mensah, as Jerry Justice indicated in the caption, turned a year older on November 29, 2021, and he could not keep calm

In one of the photos, she flaunted her spotless face, and in the other, she held their cute son in her arms

Well-known Ghanaian radio personality, Jerry Justice, has warmed hearts on social media after he celebrated his pretty wife on the occasion of her birthday.

"Mrs Jerry Justice" who turned a year older on November 30, 2021, was put on blast by her loving husband.

To celebrate the day, the popular on-air personality took the chance to give his fans and followers a sneak peek of his son as well.

He took to his Instagram account and dropped lovely photos of his adorable family.

Jerry Justice also wrote beautiful words about his wife and pronounced huge blessings upon her life.

jerryjustice: “Happy new year my love, may this new age perfect every imperfection and strengthen every weakness. I pray for more joy, good health, long life, absolute peace of mind and success in every facet of your life. You are blessed and will continually be blessed in Jesus name. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MRS. MENSAH.”

Fans and colleagues of the radio personality react to the post

sistersandybiy3guy wrote:

"Aaayyiii Akums is glittering. Awoda pa Akumaa. Blessings"

Actor princedavidosei commented:

"Happy happy birthday Mrs Mensah more blessings"

ohemaawoyeje also dropped her comment:

"Happy birthday mama Jerry"

There were many comments that saw people wishing Jerry Justice's wife well and celebrating her bundle of joy.

