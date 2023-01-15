Ghanaian actor, Abraham Attah, has posted a rare video in which he is seen bonding with his White friend on a plane

The Beasts of No Nation star first shared a picture taking steps at a flight line, where he sported a hoody

While some fans who trooped Abraham Attah's comment section expressed love for him, others seem amazed

US-based Ghanaian actor, Abraham Attah, has captured a bonding moment with his White friend on a plane in a video that has elicited reactions from fans.

The Beasts of No Nation star first posted an image at a flight line, where he also posed for the shot in a hoody. The footage in the second slide of his Instagram post captured him and his friend on the plane.

The vibrant young actor shared the visuals to spread some love to his fans, as he indicated in the caption.

How Abraham Attah captioned his post

''From Florida with love,'' he shared with the visuals which have garnered more than seven thousand reactions at the time of this publication.

Abraham Attah showed off his thick deadlocks the moment he captured himself on camera on the pane.

Fans thronged the comment section of Abraham Attah's post to share admirable reactions. While some expressed love for him, others seem amazed, but the ladies gushed over him.

Read some of the comments YEN.com.gh highlighted below:

Fans of Abraham Attah comment on his post

Alpha2.o posted:

Is it weird that I think this dude could be the spider man miles morales character.

I.t.z.jer.mirrah commented:

So cute.

Rgwhywo reacted:

World wide Hero.

Vinchi_6dm0n said:

You gh homie

Yaazee commented:

So cute. My crush forever.

