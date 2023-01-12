A Ghanaian blogger posted a video on his Instagram showing Ghanaian musician and businessman Nhyiraba Kojo Sika's magnificent mansion

The blogger revealed that he passed through the house to attend an annual end-of-year party that Nhyiraba Kojo held at his house

Several netizens were impressed by the house's impressive features and took to the comments section of the blogger's Instagram post to share their thoughts

Ghanaian showbiz blogger ghkwaku shared a video on his Instagram post that showed the gorgeous mansion of Ghanaian businessman and musician Nhyiraba Kojo Sika. The video showed many people at the plush residence having a good time.

Nhyiraba Kojo holds an annual party at his plush mansion in Accra.

The blogger revealed that he attended an end-of-year party at the residence. He wrote:

Passed through @nhyirabakojosika’s plush mansion in Accra last night where he held his annual End of year party . Heavy place

Watch the video below.

The video showed the magnificent mansion with bright lights, a huge compound and a water fountain. Several people were seen partying in the compound whiles others played a game of table tennis.

Netizens react to the video of Nhyiraba Kojo's house

Several netizens were amazed at how gorgeous the house looked and shared their opinions in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

penielkobby_ asked:

Where you people dey get the money? lol show us the way

nyonyoyayra added:

Pls, ask him if he doesn't need a cleaner.cuz I'm available

amenze_brown commented:

He really has money. He owns a night club and it's always packed.

adwoavee57 remarked:

I will rather build it like apartments and rent it out but they will say I’m talking nonsense out of poverty. But that makes more sense to me than this because I’m not going to sleep in all the rooms . If I get 3 bedroom house for myself, I’m okay

