Young Ghanaian rapper Amerado has shown the real meaning of love and respect by coming up with a single dedicated to his senior colleague in the business, Michael Owusu Addo, better known as Sarkodie.

In the music video posted on his YouTube channel, Amerado referred to Sark as "Obidi-hova" which is thought to be a combination of Obidi and Jehovah.

Amerado started off by stating how much he admires the talent, fashion, and consistency of Sarkodie, adding that he has been a big fan of the icon before starting his own career.

The video has been received with lots of praise and respect as many were impressed. Most people expect artists to be at loggerheads with each other but Amerado has proven otherwise.

Below were some comments YEN.com.gh gathered:

Darhlington Ericc indicated:

The RED LETTER to KING SARK is top notch. Creativity at its best. Much respect for the love shown to the Landlord. #Amerado let the red letters flow.

Jay Strong Music commented:

As an upcoming rapper, Amerado has taught me that being good in rapping is not enough to succeed in de game but being smart, creative, and business oriented... U are a genius ✊ I salute u senior✍️

Safa_civ stated:

I am Ivorian but what I like about Ghanaian artists is that they know how to adapt to a beat in order to give a good sound.May God bless you so that we can always brighten our ears with your good music. ONE LOVE

See the video below:

