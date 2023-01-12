Black Avenue Muzik boss and owner of Club Onyx, D Black, astonished folks after he was spotted in a video looking different

The legendary musician who loves to call himself Enjoyment Minister looked big and strong as he showed up for the listening party of musician, Paul Noun

Many folks highlighted that D Black had changed a lot and attributed his immense growth to his large financial muscle

Ghanaian musician and CEO of Black Avenue Muzik, D Black, attended the listening party of his new artiste, Paul Noun.

D Black Marvels Fans With His New Look Photo Source: Nkokokonsa on Instagram, Adom FM on Facebook

Source: UGC

A video from the event was shared by a popular blog, Nkokonsa, on Instagram and in the video, D Black was spotted making an entrance to the event.

The CEO was sharply dressed in a fashionable long sleeve shirt and jeans. He had a serious look on his face while he walked through the door.

Many folks could not help but notice how different D Black looked. The legendary musician looked big, strong and more mature.

His muscles had gotten bigger. He also grew his beard longer and thicker. Many folks were astonished to see D Black's new look.

Some peeps felt money played a big role in the changes. The self-acclaimed Enjoyment Minister showed that the nickname was not for nothing as he looked like he was living life to the fullest.

Ghanaians Marvel At D Black's New Look

yaw_george74 commented:

D black needs to keep his weight in check. I don't want to see "Gone too soon". Fame is one thing, but without good health

richlovesherman26 commented:

Eei I tot it was DJ Khaled

mikecarter05 wrote:

As Money come aaa he gain weight.. he can’t even walk

vanbillionz commented:

You don’t look healthy in this video , u need serious workout! I love you from my heart

Source: YEN.com.gh