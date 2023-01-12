D Black: Black Avenue Muzik Boss Grows Big And Strong; Fans Marvel At His New Look
- Black Avenue Muzik boss and owner of Club Onyx, D Black, astonished folks after he was spotted in a video looking different
- The legendary musician who loves to call himself Enjoyment Minister looked big and strong as he showed up for the listening party of musician, Paul Noun
- Many folks highlighted that D Black had changed a lot and attributed his immense growth to his large financial muscle
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian musician and CEO of Black Avenue Muzik, D Black, attended the listening party of his new artiste, Paul Noun.
A video from the event was shared by a popular blog, Nkokonsa, on Instagram and in the video, D Black was spotted making an entrance to the event.
The CEO was sharply dressed in a fashionable long sleeve shirt and jeans. He had a serious look on his face while he walked through the door.
Many folks could not help but notice how different D Black looked. The legendary musician looked big, strong and more mature.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
His muscles had gotten bigger. He also grew his beard longer and thicker. Many folks were astonished to see D Black's new look.
Some peeps felt money played a big role in the changes. The self-acclaimed Enjoyment Minister showed that the nickname was not for nothing as he looked like he was living life to the fullest.
Ghanaians Marvel At D Black's New Look
yaw_george74 commented:
D black needs to keep his weight in check. I don't want to see "Gone too soon". Fame is one thing, but without good health
richlovesherman26 commented:
Eei I tot it was DJ Khaled
mikecarter05 wrote:
As Money come aaa he gain weight.. he can’t even walk
vanbillionz commented:
You don’t look healthy in this video , u need serious workout! I love you from my heart
D-Black Adopts GenZ Lingo in Adorable Video with Daughter Alexis; Folks Admire their Bond
In another story, Ghanaian rapper D-Black has flaunted his beautiful daughter in a hilarious video uploaded to his Instagram.
The rapper was enjoying a fun time with his daughter in a restaurant when they recorded the hilarious video.
The video sparked massive reactions from celebrities like Reggie Rockstone and followers of the rapper.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh