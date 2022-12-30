Ghanaian actor Abraham Nii Attah has proved that he deserves all the accolades as he continues to look dapper in all his photos

The award-winning young star always steps out in designer outfits ranging from Gucci Shirts to Nike sneakers

The Twenty-one-year-old always trends on social media with his looks and new hairstyle when he posts on social media

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah famed for starring in Beasts Of No Nation with Idris Elba has become an international style influencer.

The young celebrity from the Greater Accra Region of Ghana who is currently living in the United States of America always draws attention with his stylish looks on Instagram.

The style influencer spends a fraction of his earnings on designer brands as seen in all his Instagram posts.

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah looks dapper is this collage. source: @abrahamattah

1. Abraham Attah rocks a black Gucci tee shirt

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah is definitely living the celebrity lifestyle as he shares a beautiful photo of his apartment. He was pictured in a black tee shirt and jeans styled with yellow sneakers to match the graphic on his shirt.

2. Abraham Attah goes for horse riding in a white tee shirt

The style influencer has an active lifestyle when he is not learning or shooting a movie. Along with his friends, the top star went horse riding as he looked dapper in a white tee shirt and joggers.

Abraham Attah wore trendy sneakers as proof he is a top fashion icon.

3. Abraham Attah poses with Saahene Osei in stylish outfits

Young and rich friends, Abraham Attah and Saahene Osei, the son of business mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite are two of the most fashionable celebrities on Instagram.

Both style influencer love to spend on new sneaker collections to complete their looks and most importantly flaunt on social media.

4. Abraham Attah goes on a shopping spree

The Beasts of No Nation star wore a black jacket and denim while fidgeting with his phone at a clothing shop. He styled his looks with white sneakers while showing off his new hairstyle.

5. Abraham Attah wears a stylish denim jacket

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah looked classy in a denim jacket styled with black jeans. He was spotted wearing an earring with cross while giving an infectious smile.

