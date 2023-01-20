Nana Ama McBrown's Baby Maxin has shown she is an outspoken character even though she is still very young

The three-year-old, in a recent video, spoke up for herself after an aunt bit her finger while she (aunt) fed on an apple from Maxin's hand

The outspokenness of Maxin in the video has impressed many social media users who have likened the trait to her mother

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Maxin Mawusi Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, is only three years but she is growing in intelligence at a fast pace.

In a recent video, Baby Maxin has shown exceptional outspokenness which could be said to be above his age level.

The video shared on the Instagram page @thosecalledcelebs shows Maxin in the company of a lady who was referred to as her aunty.

Baby Maxin got bitten by her aunt and she had to speak up Photo source: @iambabymaxin, @thosecalledcelebs

Source: Instagram

While bonding with the lady, the adorable little girl chewed an apple which had been cut into pieces.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Baby Maxin's 'aunt' bites her finger

In a playful manner, the 'aunt' asked Maxin to allow her to take a bite of the apple. The three-year-old did not hesitate as she stretched her hand to put a piece of the apple in her 'aunt's' mouth.

However, her gesture did not go too well as the 'aunt' bit her finger in addition to the apple. Not letting it slide, Baby Maxin voiced out that she had been bitten leading the 'aunt' to say.

Later, she gave the 'aunt' another go at the apple but this time, Maxin asked her to hold it herself in a bid to avoid being bitten again.

See the video below:

Baby Maxin's outspokenness leaves many in awe

The video of Baby Maxin has left many social media in admiration of her. While some talked about her quick growth, others were impressed by her ability to speak up for herself, a trait they likened to her mother.

otemaaamoah said:

she sounds like her mum

agyingo_____ said:

She was like somu gye na wansan ammɛ ka me

3891leticia said:

No u need to hold it urself ampa,she is cute oooo,our kids do more ooooI love that

jaideelammy said:

See how Maxin of yesterday has grown on us

precious.kamassah said:

Like MUM like daughter ❤️

maame_akua024 said:

eIt’s the seriousness of the face for me

McBrown's daughter drags luggage like a boss in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Baby Maxin had been spotted carrying her luggage all by herself like a boss at the airport.

The adorable little girl looked all swagged up as she held the handle of her little luggage bag and dragged it with confidence.

The amount of cuteness in the video was too much for netizens, as they gushed over Baby Maxin and expressed their admiration.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh