Ghanaian media personality Kennedy Osei graced the baby christening of loved ones over the weekend

He was captured on camera in the company of lovely people at the ceremony, where he was spotted sipping a cocktail

A video shows Kennedy sporting luxury African attire with embroidery designs and accessories to match, which gathered reactions on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Kennedy Osei attended a baby christening over the weekend and was spotted in the company of lovely people.

The Despite Media Group General Manager sported a white outfit with embroidery designs for the occasion. He added a gold bracelet and silver wristwatch to his wardrobe choice.

Kennedy Osei enjoys himself at the baby christening

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Kennedy Osei, who is the first son of Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite, is seen sipping a cocktail.

Ghanaian media personality Kennedy Osei. Photo credit: cocktails_essentials_gh.

Source: Instagram

Kennedy Osei appeared to be enjoying himself in the Instagram footage shared by cocktails_essentials_gh on Tuesday, January 24.

''Man Crush Monday goes to Our latest Barrister/ Solicitor @_kennedyosei. Our baby christening over the weekend was filled with lovely people & moments,'' the caption read.

Another video posted by the outlet read, ''Baby Anaya-Michelle. Our baby christening over the weekend was filled with lovely people and moments''. Netizens reacted to the clip of Kennedy Osei with emojis and fewer comments.

Watch the video below:

Fans commented on the footage of Kennedy Osei

August_by_mae said:

It was a beautiful day filled with beautiful people ❤️. You are the best.

Cocktails_essentials_gh reacted:

@august_by_mae, sure it was indeed a beautiful day.

Dj.nana.g commented:

Perfect song; the emperor ampa.

