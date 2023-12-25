Hajia Bintu, one of the country's finest content creators, had a good 2023, with multiple of her videos going viral

From dance videos, road trips, and food vlogs, Bintu entertained Ghanaians not only with her curves and beauty but also with her quality content

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of Hajia Bintu's finest moments within the year

Ghana's social media scene this year has been interesting and captivating, but one name stood out in 2023: sensational TikToker Hajia Bintu. She dazzled Ghanaians with her mesmerizing dance moves, road trips, and delightful food vlogs. Hajia Bintu took the internet by storm, capturing the hearts of Ghanaians with not just her beauty but also her engaging content.

Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu Photo Source: binru_hajia

Source: TikTok

Hajia Bintu drives folks crazy with her curves

Hajia Bintu kicked off the year with a bang, stunning many as she danced in her bedroom, showing off her curves and energy. The video garnered over 800k views, proving that Hajia Bintu does not need to do much to take over the spotlight.

Dance with DWP Dancers goes viral

Collaborating with DWP dancers Champion Rollie and Endurance Grand, Hajia Bintu created a wholesome video featuring an irresistible dance. The footage wowed viewers, amassing almost 2 million views.

Many go gaga over Swim wear video

Hajia Bintu made waves once again with a scintillating video by the pool, flaunting her stunning figure in a swimwear. The visual treat garnered a whopping 2.6 million views, leaving many in awe of her beauty and confidence.

Viral fufu feast

On a trip to the restaurant, Hajia Bintu and her friends indulged in a feast of Fufu and soup, ordering a mountain of meat and eggs. The video stirred reactions across social media.

Her curves went viral again

Closing the year on a high note, Hajia Bintu once again went viral, flaunting her curves in another mesmerizing video. The views poured in, showing how much the internet loved her.

As we bid farewell to 2023, it's clear that Hajia Bintu's star continues to rise. From dance floors to pool sides, she has left an indelible mark on the hearts of Ghanaians, proving that her charm extends far beyond her captivating curves

Hajia Bintu visits the club

In another story, Plus-size influencer Hajia Bintu won the hearts of many Ghanaians when she flaunted her massive backside in a mini pale gold velvet dress.

She was spotted at the club with her friend who is also an influencer, Ama Nyamewaa as they partied hard at Mood Bar.

Many spoke about her huge backside, while others talked about their love for her.

Source: YEN.com.gh