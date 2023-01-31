Yaw Dabo, in a video that surfaced on TiTok, threatened to slap players of Dabo Soccer Academy if they did not perform on the pitch

The Kumawood actor seemed frustrated with his players and asked them to put more effort into their goal-scoring drills

The video caused a massive stir on social media as folks felt Dabo was being too harsh on the young lads

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, set tongues wagging on social media after a video of him threatening to slap his players surfaced.

Yaw Dabo Threatens To Slap Players Photo Source: manueal_neuer22 on TikTok, yawdabo_adwenkese3_daily on Instagram

Source: UGC

In the video, Dabo and his boys were at a training facility where they had a football match, and it seemed the outcome did not please Dabo. He had a meeting with the players and technical staff and was unhappy with the boys.

The young men looked disheartened and exasperated as sweat dripped all over their bodies while they stood and listened to their boss.

The actor spoke in an angry tone and told the players if any of them missed the target during goal-scoring drills, he would slap them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Earlier, Dabo, in an interview with Saddick Adams, revealed that he was a disciplinarian and did not tolerate half-arsed commitment from his players.

Dabo's threats did not sit well with many social media users as they felt he was being too harsh.

Yaw Dabo's Threats Spark Reactions

PleiAll900 wrote:

my only concern is that ,will he jump high in order to do the slap or he will ask the player to bend down so that he can reach out for the slap.

King fantastic commented:

See am if not money which your players can you beat

Justphilips,.1 reacted:

Jon,is that how you talk to ur players,aww .if strength is what we u to play football like America go win world cup,cus they would have use WWE wrestling

Archipalago Criticizes Yaw Dabo For Calling Movie Fans Lazy

In another story, Archipalago in an interview criticized Yaw Dabo for calling people who watch movies lazy and said his comments were out of place.

The Kumawood actor in a previous interview said that folks who spent even an hour watching movies were lazy.

Many peeps who were not pleased by Yaw Dabo's words agreed with Archipalago and said Dabo had crossed the line.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh