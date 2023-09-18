Too Much of Junka Town fame has moved from Ghana to London and shared his story in an interview with SVTV Africa

The actor said he moved from Ghana to London because economic conditions in the country were too harsh

During the interview, Too Much revealed that the movie industry in Ghana was not very lucrative

Popular Ghanaian actor Too Much, known for his hilarious roles in the hit series Junka Town, has recently made a move from Ghana to London. In an exclusive interview with SVTV Africa, he shared the reasons behind his decision to relocate and shed light on the challenges faced by actors in Ghana.

Too Much of Junka Town fame Photo Source: Too Much

Source: Facebook

Too Much, whose real name is Ibrahim Iddris, explained that his move was primarily driven by the harsh economic conditions in Ghana. He expressed his concern about the rising cost of living and the difficulty in making ends meet in his home country. He noted that despite his success in the entertainment industry, the financial struggles became overwhelming.

During the interview, Too Much discussed the state of the movie industry in Ghana. He revealed that while the industry has produced talented actors and filmmakers, it has not been as financially rewarding as one might expect and even said the film industry was dead.

Ghanaians praise Too Much's decision

Many Ghanaians said the actor had made the right choice to move out of the country.

abaapple8602 said:

Sometimes it is good to have people to discourage you bcos that always bring strength. You always have to believe in yourself and pray

true6893 he said:

I love this guy. He spoke into existence and it worked for him. Words are powerful so use it wisely

robertscotklortey1984 wrote:

I just love this dude, the first day i saw him, I was like wow, for real

