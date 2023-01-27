A Ghanaian man has expressed his disgust after he realized that he purchased a fake phone in Circle

In a video on TikTok, the man said the malfunctioning phone can only be unlocked after 52 years

Netizens who saw the video shared varied opinions with many urging him to discard the phone

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man has taken to social media to vent his frustration after he realized that he had been duped by a mobile phone seller.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man @kwakublack4 said he bought an iPhone at Circle in Accra only to bring it home and realize that the phone is not functioning.

Man laments bitterly after buying fake iPhone at Circle Photo credit@kwakublack4/TikTok

Source: UGC

He said what pains him the most is the instruction on the screen telling him that the new phone he bought had been disabled and could only be used after 52 years.

“I am now 20 years so how many more years should I wait before I can use this phone,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 30,000 likes and 1000 comments.

Social media users who thronged the comments section shared diverse opinions with some asking him to leave the phone for his kids.

Obaaa Kate:

Leave it in your will for your children

Arequiya:

Tag me in 52 years time

Kwaku Agyei Ansong:

Bring it, I can unlock it.

Yung Meekmilly Muba:

Please throw it away

Edmund Badu Kofie:

Let the plug go and buy it for you you said you ankasa will go to town and now the circle people have do it for u

babaabubakar603:

make you bring am I will unlock it for you

Man gets itel after paying for iPhone

Previously, YEN.com.gh report a video that captures a young man's emotional reaction after finding out an itel phone was sold as an iPhone to him has caused a massive stir on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of popular influencer @gyaigyimii had the person behind the camera giving a full view of the phone, which had the physical features of an iPhone but had the operating system of an itel phone. The sad scam victim was captured leaning on a wall as he kept hitting on it in frustration.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh